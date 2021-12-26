Robert (Bob) Alan Sanditen
Robert Alan Sanditen, age 84, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, in Tulsa, OK. Bob grew up in Tulsa and graduated from Central High School and the University of Oklahoma. He served in the Air Force, worked in the family business, OTASCO, and then as a stock broker for over 25 years.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Ely and Betty Sanditen; and his sister, Diane Kaiser. He is survived in death by his three loving children, Vicki Lynn, Thomas Brent, and Stephanie Jo Sanditen; as well as his companion of 20 years, Judith Harris.
Bob had a wonderful, dry wit, he was an ardent OU Sooner football fan, he was always impeccably dressed, and he loved working in the yard. Most of all, however, Bob was a dedicated, loving father; a father his children will dearly miss.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society or American Diabetes Association. The family is having a private service, but sharing memories is welcome at www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 26, 2021.