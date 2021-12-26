Menu
Robert Alan Sanditen
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Central High School
Robert (Bob) Alan Sanditen

Robert Alan Sanditen, age 84, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, in Tulsa, OK. Bob grew up in Tulsa and graduated from Central High School and the University of Oklahoma. He served in the Air Force, worked in the family business, OTASCO, and then as a stock broker for over 25 years.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Ely and Betty Sanditen; and his sister, Diane Kaiser. He is survived in death by his three loving children, Vicki Lynn, Thomas Brent, and Stephanie Jo Sanditen; as well as his companion of 20 years, Judith Harris.

Bob had a wonderful, dry wit, he was an ardent OU Sooner football fan, he was always impeccably dressed, and he loved working in the yard. Most of all, however, Bob was a dedicated, loving father; a father his children will dearly miss.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society or American Diabetes Association. The family is having a private service, but sharing memories is welcome at

www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com.
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I am so sad to have just learned of the passing of Robert Sanditen. I know he is in a better now! Having worked with Robert over the past four plus years, I will think of him often for his sense of humor, his kindness, and his friendship. Judy, I know how hard this is for you now, and all the sacrifices you have made because of the absolute love that you had for Robert. You were his Angel. I personally want to thank you for all you did as his caregiver and the happiness you gave him during the past 20 years. You were a blessing!
Pat Monroe
Work
January 26, 2022
My condolences to the Sanditen family
Brian Edward Brouse
Other
December 27, 2021
