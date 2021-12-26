I am so sad to have just learned of the passing of Robert Sanditen. I know he is in a better now! Having worked with Robert over the past four plus years, I will think of him often for his sense of humor, his kindness, and his friendship. Judy, I know how hard this is for you now, and all the sacrifices you have made because of the absolute love that you had for Robert. You were his Angel. I personally want to thank you for all you did as his caregiver and the happiness you gave him during the past 20 years. You were a blessing!

Pat Monroe Work January 26, 2022