Robert Dean (Bob) Schein, long-time Tulsa accountant, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the age of 80 after suffering a stroke February 28th. Graveside services will be Friday, March 26, at 10 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5111 S. Memorial Drive. A Memorial Service will follow at 11 a.m. at Fellowship Lutheran Church, 6727 S. Sheridan Road.
Bob was a fierce Oklahoma State University fan and avid fisherman. During the fall, Bob was a regular fixture at OSU home football games and attended numerous bowl games, bringing all of his children and their families – up to 15 people – to root on his beloved Cowboys. "The day after a Cowboys' win is always a good day," he regularly declared. As OSU basketball season came to a close, he headed to Ft. Gibson Lake to spend time on his boat. Bob also enjoyed the occasional fishing trip with his three sons, including trout fishing in Arkansas and marlin fishing in Cabo San Lucas.
Born in Yukon on September 4, 1940, Bob grew up working on farm with his father and attending Emerald Valley School, a one-room school for grades 1-8 on a corner of his parents' land they carved out for the school. He was active in the Yukon High School's 4-H Club, raising lambs and calves to show at the fair. After graduating in 1954 and with the strong encouragement of his parents, he headed to OSU. He returned home many weekends and every harvesting season to fund his dream of becoming an accountant. Bob graduated with a degree in accounting in 1958 and soon after earned his Certified Public Accountant distinction.
Bob immediately went to work for Arthur Andersen in their energy practice and moved to Tulsa to begin his career. One of his assignments was Skelly Oil, where he ran into a friend from OSU accounting classes, Dora E. (Rennie) Schein. In 1965, the two married and Dora left Skelly to be a stay-at-home mom. Bob and Dora enjoyed travelling following his retirement in 2006. Their favorites were cruises to Alaska, where they brought their children and grandchildren, and a cruise through the Panama Canal. They were married 53 years before her death in 2018.
In 1974, Bob declined a partnership at Arthur Andersen to launch his own practice. Through the ups and downs in Tulsa's economy, his business thrived due in large part to the attention to detail and strong work ethic instilled from the days of working on the farm. His sons considered April 16, the day after the tax filing deadline, a holiday on par with Christmas or Labor Day since the family always celebrated the end of the 16-hour days and seven-day schedules Bob maintained starting the first week of January. During good tax seasons, the family headed to the Celebrity Club. In other years, it was hamburgers from the backyard grill. Regardless of where it was, it was always a special time.
Survivors include his sons, Christopher (Plano, Texas) and his wife, Nancy, Scott (Broken Arrow) and his wife, Kim and Matthew (Oklahoma City); and sister, Bernice Nithman (Oklahoma City) and her husband, Chuck. Other survivors are seven grandchildren, Kate and Andrew (Oklahoma City), Austin and Tyler (Tulsa), and Madison, Trent, and Brett (Plano); great-grandson, Mason Schein (Plano); and nieces, Kathy Nithman (Oklahoma City) and Karoline Daniel and her husband, Mark (Plano). He was preceded in death by his wife, Dora (Tulsa) and his parents, Ernest and Johanna Schein (Yukon). Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
