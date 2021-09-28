Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Melvin Shepard Jr.
1919 - 2021
BORN
1919
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
1402 South Boulder Avenue
Tulsa, OK
Robert Melvin Shepard, Jr.

Robert Melvin Shepard, Jr. was born at midnight, January 1, 1919, in the family home in Kemper County, Mississippi. When his father returned from serving as a medical officer in France during WWI, the family moved back to Talahina, Oklahoma.

Robert graduated from Tulsa Central High in 1935. He studied premed at The University of Oklahoma and then graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans in 1941. After his internship at Charity Hospital, New Orleans, he served as a WWII flight surgeon and was discharged with rank of Major.

Upon his return home from service, Robert completed his surgical residency at Charity Hospital. He then established a private practice of general and thoracic surgery in Tulsa from 1950 until 1983. He served as president of the Tulsa County Medical Society and was Chief of Staff of St. John Hospital. He was awarded many honors including Doctor of the Year in 1985. In 1997 a $1,000,000 Shepard-Thompson-Clingan Chair of Surgery was endowed at The University of Oklahoma, Tulsa.

Robert married Eleanor Garnet Handlin of New Orleans on May 11, 1946. They were married for 61 years until Eleanor's death in 2007. They had four children, Robert Shepard and wife, Billie of Helena, Montana, Gayle Henley (deceased), Carolyn Balson and husband, Ken of El Reno, Oklahoma, and Tom Shepard and wife, Pam of Gulf Shores, Alabama. He had nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

After retirement, Robert remained active pursuing his many hobbies including international travel, photography, playing the piano, tennis, swimming, genealogy, chess, and bridge. He had a keen intellect and was a voracious reader. In 2003 he moved to Inverness Village in west Tulsa where he lived independently and enjoyed an active life with his many friends including his significant other Millie Clark.

Robert passed away on September 24, 2021 after a brief illness. A Celebration of his Life will be held at Inverness Village Founders Room, 3:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 30.

www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Inverness Village Founders Room
OK
Funeral services provided by:
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Worked many years in surgery at Saint johns with Dr. Shepherd and his partner Harold White. You have my utmost sympathy. He was a wonderful person and a great surgeon.
Carolyn Lee
October 4, 2021
I was soooo very sorry to read of Dr. Shepard´s Death. He was absolutely the BEST AND NICEST DOCTOR!! HE operated on me on 2 occasions for an INTESTINAL OBSTRUCTION and I am certain I did soooooo incredibly great because of his capabilities as a GENERAL SURGEON!!! My Husband , Dr. DONALD BERGMAN, was a THORACIC AND CARDIOVASCULAR SURGEON AND HE ALWAYS HAD THE HIGHEST REGARD FOR DR. SHEPARD!! My husband was also a Resident at Charity Hospital in New Orleans.. while he was finishing his THORACIC AND CARDIOVASCULAR RESIDENCY I ran the SURGERY AND ONCOLOGY CLINICS AT TULANE MEDICAL SCHOOL. I have thought sooooo many times about Dr. Shepard.. I wish I could have spent some time visiting with him!! HE WAS A REMARKABLE AND VERY LOVED DOCTOR AND PERSON!!
Carole and Don Bergman
Other
October 4, 2021
Carolyn P. and Naydene J.
September 30, 2021
I am privileged to have known Dr. Shepard when I moved to Tulsa in 1981. My father had been senior resident at Charity Hospital in New Orleans and told me to introduce myself to him at St. John´s Hospital in Tulsa where I was working as an RN. What a kind person! What a great doctor as were his partners Dr. Philips, Dr. Yeary and Dr. Zekauski. He was a very special person to so many. Ann Craighead Coleman
Ann Craighead Coleman
September 29, 2021
Millie... Sorry for your loss. Bob lived a long productive satisfying life and will be missed. Helped a lot of folks.
Lee E Schoeffler
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results