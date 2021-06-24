Robert Gregg Stevenson
Robert Gregg Stevenson went home to his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, June 18, 2021, after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. A more selfless man would be difficult to find. Gregg was a man of integrity, a man of faith, a devoted husband, a tireless worker, punctual (always preferring to be extra early), a fantastic brother, a guy who found joy in having a meticulously kept yard, and someone who took pleasure in the simplest of things. He was an amazing, loving father whose sons describe him as their hero and their foundation. Gregg had a genuine interest in others and was able to strike up a conversation with anyone. Gregg was the epitome of humble and kind.
Gregg leaves behind his wife, Anne; son, Andrew and his fiancée, Lauren; son, Matthew and his twin daughters, Lili and Arte; Gregg's brother, Gary; a treasured puppy named Cali; and a host of family and friends. We do not mourn without hope, as we know that we will reunite with Gregg one day in Heaven.
We will celebrate this wonderful man's life at a reception on Saturday, the 26th of June at 10am, Kirk of the Hills, 4102 East 61st Street, Tulsa. A private interment will precede the reception. Mornings were Gregg's favorite time of day, as a perpetual early riser he would have scheduled the reception for 6am! Should you wish to honor Gregg's memory, the following organizations were dear to him: Metro Tulsa's PAWS (pets assisting wellness in seniors), 12620 East 31st, Tulsa, OK 74146; Fostering Connections (improving the lives of abused and neglected children), 3326-B 51st Street, Tulsa, OK 74135; Clarehouse (a community home for end of life care). 7617 South Mingo Road, Tulsa, OK 74133. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 24, 2021.