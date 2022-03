Robert (Bob) Sullivan



1/26/1938-3/20/2021



It has been a year already and in our hearts it still feels like yesterday since you went home to be with the Lord. We miss you and find our comfort in knowing that your pain is over and that we will all be together again.



Love from us all - Sharon, Dana, Robert and the girls, and the grandkids, Diane, John and Julie.



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 20, 2022.