Robert (Bob) WallaceRobert (Bob) Wallace passed away on September 4, 2021 at the age of 97. He lived a life full of caring, giving and sacrifice. A celebration of his life will be held on October 1st at 2 p.m. in the Memorial Park Chapel, 5111 S. Memorial Dr. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be sent to Oklahoma Westie Rescue; www.okwestierescue.com . Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com