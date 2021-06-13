Robin Edmonds-Stratton



Robin Lynn (Edmonds) Stratton passed away suddenly on May 29, 2021, in Auburn, Washington.



She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Rocky Stratton; her sons, David Wilcox and Corey Wilcox; and her stepson, Sam Stratton; as well as her beloved grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Ryann Hamilton, Diane Farmer, Chris Glenn Edmonds, Susan Edmonds, and Michael Edmonds.



Robin grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and attended Will Rogers High School. She was outgoing and friendly with a lovely smile, an easy laugh, and a zest for life. She moved with Rocky and Corey, to Washington in 1990 and made a good life there with a close group of friends.



The world was a better place with her in it and she will be missed.



Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 13, 2021.