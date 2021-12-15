A beautiful memory I have of Robin was when I saw her walking in to the office in a beautiful red dress on a warm summer day! (I never saw her wearing a dress in the entire year I worked with her). I will forever keep her in my heart:) She was always a very happy, beautiful, optimistic, smart, kind, and humble women. I loved the moments we sat and talk about religion. She loved all her nieces and nephews with a passion. In my heart 4ever.

Angie Work December 15, 2021