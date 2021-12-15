Menu
Robin McIllwain
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa
3612 E. 91st St. S.
Tulsa, OK
Robin McIllwain

On Sunday, December 12, 2021, Robin McIllwain, loving wife of Rick McIllwain and mother of deceased son, Spencer McIllwain passed away at home surrounded by all her sisters and brother. She was 66 years old.

Robin was born in Joplin, Missouri, on December 26, 1954, to Tony and Dorothy Baine. She was the fourth child and fourth daughter of eight children.

She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Rick McIllwain. She is also survived by her six sisters, Cheryl Baine, Michele "Mickie" Firth (Glyn), Mary Margaret Parker (Lonnie), Becky Baker (Mike), Terry Sacco (Paul), Lisa Owens (Robert); and her brother, Matt Baine. She is also survived by a plethora of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, godchildren, honorary grandchildren, and a host of in-laws, and very close friends. Robin is survived by her fur babies, Milo and Kitty Boy (aka Mr. Taco).

Preceding her in death was her son, Spencer McIllwain; father, Tony Baine; mother, Dorothy Bowen Baine; and her niece, Natalie Baine.

Robin and Rick were high school sweethearts and were married in March 1977 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. They have been together since they were 16 years old.

Both Robin and Rick graduated from Tulsa Union High School in 1973.

She was a member of Saint Bernard's Catholic Church. Robin had an abundance of faith which saw her through the loss of Spencer. Once Robin realized how sick she was, she came to terms with it knowing that she would be reunited with Spencer, Mom, Dad, and Natalie.

Owner of Property Solutions Homes of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Robin loved flipping homes and re-purposing furniture. She also enjoyed water-color painting with her mother. She loved traveling with her many friends on cruises to exotic destinations. Most of all she loved being with her family and friends. She was a favorite aunt of her nieces and nephews, and she especially loved the babies.

The viewing will be held at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 5:00 to 7:00pm with a Rosary following.

A celebration of Robin's life will be held at Saint Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church with the rite of Christian Burial Mass on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 11:00 am. It will be immediately followed by a graveside burial ceremony at Floral Haven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robin's name to the American Cancer Society.

www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
3612 East, Tulsa, OK
Dec
16
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
3612 East, Tulsa, OK
Dec
17
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Saint Bernard of Clairvaux Parish
4001 East, Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Lisa Peterson
Friend
December 16, 2021
A beautiful memory I have of Robin was when I saw her walking in to the office in a beautiful red dress on a warm summer day! (I never saw her wearing a dress in the entire year I worked with her). I will forever keep her in my heart:) She was always a very happy, beautiful, optimistic, smart, kind, and humble women. I loved the moments we sat and talk about religion. She loved all her nieces and nephews with a passion. In my heart 4ever.
Angie
Work
December 15, 2021
Our Deepest Sympathy! In Our Prayers, Jim & Sherry Crosby
Jim & Sherry Crosby
Friend
December 15, 2021
