Robyn Sue LasaterRobyn Sue Lasater of Tulsa, passed from this life on May 26, 2021 at the age of 72. Robyn was born to Robert Belford and Ramona Henry Belford on November 12, 1948 in Tulsa, OK. She was proud of her Native American heritage and was the great granddaughter of Hugh Henry, founding father of Henryetta, OK.Robyn graduated from Okmulgee High School in 1966 and later attended Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. She married Barry Lasater in Okmulgee December 13, 1974 and they raised two sons, Brent and Ben. She played an instrumental role in getting organized soccer started in the state, becoming Oklahoma Soccer Association's first registrar. Robyn's career included time with Boyd and Parks Law, Junior Achievement of Oklahoma, Deloitte and Touche and most recently Williford Energy Co. She enjoyed crafting, making dream catchers, wreaths, and centerpieces for most any special occasion. She enjoyed gardening and in later years appreciated Barry's hard work tending her plants and flowers. She was a devoted OSU Cowboy fan and enjoyed cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs. Robyn was a Daughter of the King and member of Trinity Episcopal Church. She enjoyed dining with a circle of friends aptly named the "Gaudy Girls". But perhaps her greatest joy was her family and keeping up with all their many activities. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Ramona; aunt, Patty Henry VanMeter and uncle, Clifford Van Meter; cousins, Dr. Clifford Holly Van Meter and Melissa Jane Van Meter; nephew, Christopher Belford; nieces, Kristyn Belford and Katie Belford. Those left behind to cherish all the wonderful memories of Robyn are her husband, Barry Lasater; sons, Brent Lasater and wife, Melea and Hugh Benton Lasater; grandchildren, John Colton Lasater, Grayson Gage Lasater, Camdon Cherry, Bryson Cherry; brother, Rusty Belford and wife, Debbie; a cousin that was more like a sister to Robyn, Jade and husband, Nick Forlidas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Robyn's wishes were to be cremated.A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Friends may visit the funeral home Wednesday, June 9, 2021, through Friday, June 11, 2021 from 11am – 5pm to sign the memorial book. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made in her honor to The John 3:16 Mission at 506 N. Cheyenne Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103.Arrangements have been entrusted to the McClendon-Winters Funeral Home of Okmulgee. Memories, condolences, photos and videos may be shared with the family on Robyn's Tribute Page of our website at