Ronald Gene "Ronnie" "Ronnie" Weathers
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
November 13, 2020
Sperry. Weathers, Ronald Gene "Ronnie", 70. Retired from Tulsa County. Marine Corps Veteran. 25 years of volunteer service with Turley Fire Department and Tulsa County Mounted Patrol. DiedFriday, November 13. Viewing/Visitation - Monday, November 16, 2020 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry. Funeral Service - Tuesday, November 17, 2020 2:00 PM First Baptist Church, Sperry. Johnson, Sperry.
Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson Funeral Home
