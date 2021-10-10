Ronald G Raynolds
Ronald G Raynolds, a life-long Tulsan, passed away at his home on September 26, 2021, one day after his 83rd birthday. He celebrated that day with a family luncheon, followed by late-night phone calls with relatives near and far.
Ron was born in Tulsa in 1938. He was the first-born of five sons to Frances and Bob Raynolds. He attended Lee Elementary School, Horace Mann Junior High School and Central High School, graduating with the class of 1956 as a National Merit Scholar. He matriculated to Harvard College that fall, opting to pursue a degree in Political Science and Government. While in Cambridge he was the coxswain of Harvard's Lightweight Eight crew team and "Ronnie" guided his boat to numerous victories over the years. He capped it off in 1960, his graduation year, with his boat winning the Thames Challenge Cup of the Henley Royal Regatta.
After graduation he came home and enrolled in law school at the University of Tulsa, where he excelled. He became President of TU's chapter of Phi Alpha Delta, the national legal fraternity and in 1963 he was named outstanding law student for Oklahoma. Upon completing his studies, he went to work with his father, establishing Raynolds and Raynolds in 1963. After Ron and Bob folded their tent he became a partner in Martin, Logan, Moyers, which later became Moyers, Martin, Conway, Santee, Imel and Tetrick.
Ron's partner, mentor and friend, Villard Martin introduced him to the Tulsa Psychiatric Center (TPC). After his retirement from the practice of law, Ron decided to embark on a second, uncompensated career with TPC, a not-for-profit charity supporting Parkside Hospital and The Haven, a women's recovery program. Ron was a long-standing member and officer of the Parkside Board and was the President of TPC at the time of his death. He was instrumental in the construction of the new Parkside Hospital.
Ron's commitment to service extended to the poor and the underserved. It was his children and grandchildren, especially, who have benefitted the most from his knowledge, fairness, generosity, and humble spirit.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kelly and grandson, Max Fuller. He is survived by his brothers, Mike, Tracy and Doug; and by his sons, Josh, of Long Island, New York, and Caleb, of Tulsa, and his daughter, Sadie Fuller, also of Tulsa; and his three granddaughters, Frances Cerell Raynolds, Frances Jane Fuller and Barbara Ann Raynolds. The family will have a private, graveside service. Contributions in his memory can be made to The Haven, c/o TPC, 1228 S. Trenton Ave., Tulsa, OK 74120. Or to any charity of your choice
– that would make Ron happy.
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 10, 2021.