Ronald Leslie Wadley
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Will Rogers College High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage Funeral Service
9761 E 31st St
Tulsa, OK
Ronald Leslie Wadley

Ronald Leslie Wadley passed away in the early morning of March 7, 2021 surrounded by his family. Following a brief battle with cancer, he walked eagerly through the gates of Heaven after living a life centered on his deep faith, his family and an abundance of dear friends.

Born in Oklahoma City, OK, on August 12, 1938, he was the beloved son of Nelson DeLoss Wadley and Jimmie Jane Cole Wadley. After moving with his parents and younger brother to Tulsa, Ron graduated from Will Rogers High School. He went on to receive his Bachelor's degree from Oklahoma State University. He was an active member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and served as Treasurer for the house. His children always enjoyed hearing stories of his frat boy antics. He and his fraternity brothers continued to stay in touch, holding regular lunches to catch up and reminisce.

It was at OSU that Ron met the love of his life, Betty Sue Ware. Meeting on a blind date, they quickly had eyes only for each other. The two were married following Ron's graduation and enjoyed 60 beautiful years of marriage. He loved her dearly and the two were rarely apart. This extraordinary relationship blessed them with three children: Mike, Michelle, and Lisa. Family meant everything to Ron and he treasured his role as husband, father, and grandfather. He was always the loudest in the stands and most recently the finish lines, cheering for his children and grandchildren. Never shy, he shared his pride of his family with anyone who would listen.

Following one year of active duty in the Air Force, Ron enjoyed a diverse and successful business life. He started his career in banking at Home Federal Savings & Loan and eventually founded Wadley Real Estate, a commercial brokerage and development company. He managed the endowment fund for Oral Roberts University during the '70s, where he served as Titan Club president and loved attending basketball games. Indulging his love of travel, Ron purchased a travel agency while continuing to broker and develop commercial properties. Taking advantage of the oil boom, he even invested in several oil wells. After "retiring", Ron served as president of American National Bank of Baxter Springs, KS, which led him to earn his pilot's license in order to make the commute more fun.

Always devoted to his family, Ron treasured his Monday lunches with his "Rock & Roll" brother, David Wadley. Though different in many ways, these two were definitely cut from the same cloth. You could always spot them at a restaurant with their matching red convertibles parked side-by-side. This lunch tradition started in 1985 with their mother and continued every Monday until Ron's illness. Just a week before his passing, the two sat outside for two hours talking and laughing together.

For Ron, family extended beyond blood. Whether it was the lake, golf course, motorhome or church, he developed friendships that ran deep. These friends became family and were a cherished part of his life. For over 50 years, he and Betty raised their kids, spent weekends on the water, traveled, and grew in faith with The Lake Group, people for whom the word friend is insufficient. His loyalty and laughter will be missed by many.

Anyone who spent time with Ron knew that his relationship with Jesus Christ was the foundation of his life. He loved the Lord and wanted to share that love with others. He taught Bible studies, served as an elder at Tulsa Bible Church, acted as chaplain for multiple regional and national motorhome clubs, and taught Sunday school for the Seekers Class at Asbury Methodist Church.

Ron was preceded in death by his father, Nelson DeLoss Wadley and his mother, Jimmie Jane Cole Wadley.

Ron will be fondly remembered by his wife, Betty; his children and their spouses, Mike and Brenda Wadley, Michelle and Bruce Weeks, Lisa and Grady Nichols. His grandchildren will cherish his telling of the Christmas story, his godly example, and his loving teasing - Megan and Eddy, Ashley and Michael, Amanda, Shane, Melissa and Matt, Grady, Colton, and Chase. He will be dearly missed by his brother and sister-in-law, David and Suzan Wadley; his nephews, Jon, Justin and Bryce; his niece, Traci and their families.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, March 18th, at 2pm at Asbury Methodist Church. Per Asbury's Covid guidelines, masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Asbury Methodist Church
OK
Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Betty, I just saw this am deeply saddened by your loss. From what I´ve read, you and Ron had a wonderful life. Please know I´m praying for you and your family.
Sharon Mills Eubank
April 8, 2021
I think that anyone who knew Ron very well would say that he lived life well. He enjoyed life. He enjoyed people. He enjoyed his family. He will be remembered as a good man and a Godly man. All of us will remember him with good memories and with fondness.
Hardin Boyer
March 23, 2021
We´re so sorry to hear of Ron´s passing. It´s been many years since we were in contact with you but have kept in touch through FB and other social media and friends from Tulsa Bible Church. I always remember Ron´s laugh and his magnetic personality. I know he is rejoicing with his Lord right now in heaven.
Roy and Treese Acrea
March 18, 2021
We have so many memories about our short life with Ron and Betty in Coaches for Christ. So many days of laughter and yet some time to spend sharing his love for his Heavenly Father. We will always have a smile on our faces when we think of Ron. It will not be too long until we will all see Ron face to face again, what a glorious day that will be
JoAnn and Omar Brown
March 15, 2021
He will be missed by everyone that knew him.
Phil Mauser
March 15, 2021
We are so very sorry to hear of Ron's Passing, He was always so pleasant and we so enjoyed hearing about his grandchildren, he was so very proud of them all. Continued prayers for your family. Dr Thomas Gamble and Staff
Lucinda Meglemre
March 15, 2021
Betty and family, We were blessed with the friendship shared and cherish the memories of our times together. Praying that His comfort and assurance will give you peace in your time of loss. II Cor 1:3-4
Jo and Jack Babbitt
March 15, 2021
We grieve the loss of your dear husband, father, and grandfather, Ron. May the Lord comfort you and keep you as you experience His love and presence during these days and days to come. We will miss him. Psalm 91:1-2 Fondly, Kent and Jan.
Kent and Jan Shacklett
March 14, 2021
So very sorry. Ron truly was one of the nicest man we´ve ever met. He will be missed.
Dan and Roberta Arnold
March 14, 2021
Knowing Ron was a Honor we will cherish forever! We Love You Friend! Betty , we know Ron felt Blessed to have you as his Love and Partner in his life, what a wonderful couple you make, Hugs and Prayers
Ben and Charlene Sasser
March 14, 2021
We are so blessed to have know this amazing man. His love for God and his family was so evident. He will be greatly missed.
Debbie Hanes
March 14, 2021
