Ronald Leslie Wadley
Ronald Leslie Wadley passed away in the early morning of March 7, 2021 surrounded by his family. Following a brief battle with cancer, he walked eagerly through the gates of Heaven after living a life centered on his deep faith, his family and an abundance of dear friends.
Born in Oklahoma City, OK, on August 12, 1938, he was the beloved son of Nelson DeLoss Wadley and Jimmie Jane Cole Wadley. After moving with his parents and younger brother to Tulsa, Ron graduated from Will Rogers High School. He went on to receive his Bachelor's degree from Oklahoma State University. He was an active member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and served as Treasurer for the house. His children always enjoyed hearing stories of his frat boy antics. He and his fraternity brothers continued to stay in touch, holding regular lunches to catch up and reminisce.
It was at OSU that Ron met the love of his life, Betty Sue Ware. Meeting on a blind date, they quickly had eyes only for each other. The two were married following Ron's graduation and enjoyed 60 beautiful years of marriage. He loved her dearly and the two were rarely apart. This extraordinary relationship blessed them with three children: Mike, Michelle, and Lisa. Family meant everything to Ron and he treasured his role as husband, father, and grandfather. He was always the loudest in the stands and most recently the finish lines, cheering for his children and grandchildren. Never shy, he shared his pride of his family with anyone who would listen.
Following one year of active duty in the Air Force, Ron enjoyed a diverse and successful business life. He started his career in banking at Home Federal Savings & Loan and eventually founded Wadley Real Estate, a commercial brokerage and development company. He managed the endowment fund for Oral Roberts University during the '70s, where he served as Titan Club president and loved attending basketball games. Indulging his love of travel, Ron purchased a travel agency while continuing to broker and develop commercial properties. Taking advantage of the oil boom, he even invested in several oil wells. After "retiring", Ron served as president of American National Bank of Baxter Springs, KS, which led him to earn his pilot's license in order to make the commute more fun.
Always devoted to his family, Ron treasured his Monday lunches with his "Rock & Roll" brother, David Wadley. Though different in many ways, these two were definitely cut from the same cloth. You could always spot them at a restaurant with their matching red convertibles parked side-by-side. This lunch tradition started in 1985 with their mother and continued every Monday until Ron's illness. Just a week before his passing, the two sat outside for two hours talking and laughing together.
For Ron, family extended beyond blood. Whether it was the lake, golf course, motorhome or church, he developed friendships that ran deep. These friends became family and were a cherished part of his life. For over 50 years, he and Betty raised their kids, spent weekends on the water, traveled, and grew in faith with The Lake Group, people for whom the word friend is insufficient. His loyalty and laughter will be missed by many.
Anyone who spent time with Ron knew that his relationship with Jesus Christ was the foundation of his life. He loved the Lord and wanted to share that love with others. He taught Bible studies, served as an elder at Tulsa Bible Church, acted as chaplain for multiple regional and national motorhome clubs, and taught Sunday school for the Seekers Class at Asbury Methodist Church.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, Nelson DeLoss Wadley and his mother, Jimmie Jane Cole Wadley.
Ron will be fondly remembered by his wife, Betty; his children and their spouses, Mike and Brenda Wadley, Michelle and Bruce Weeks, Lisa and Grady Nichols. His grandchildren will cherish his telling of the Christmas story, his godly example, and his loving teasing - Megan and Eddy, Ashley and Michael, Amanda, Shane, Melissa and Matt, Grady, Colton, and Chase. He will be dearly missed by his brother and sister-in-law, David and Suzan Wadley; his nephews, Jon, Justin and Bryce; his niece, Traci and their families.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, March 18th, at 2pm at Asbury Methodist Church. Per Asbury's Covid guidelines, masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
.
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 14, 2021.