Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronnie A. Napier
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
1131 State Hwy A
Marshfield, MO
Ronnie A. Napier

Ronnie A. Napier, son of David and Louise Napier, was born August 16, 1953 in Nampa, ID. He passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at his home in Tulsa, OK, at the age of 67.

Ronnie is survived by his mother, Louise Napier, Marshfield; one sister, Beverly Ann Yeager, Springfield; and several other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Liberty Cemetery, Seymour, MO, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield, MO .

Memorial contributions may be made to the family and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fraker Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.