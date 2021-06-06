Ronnie A. Napier



Ronnie A. Napier, son of David and Louise Napier, was born August 16, 1953 in Nampa, ID. He passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at his home in Tulsa, OK, at the age of 67.



Ronnie is survived by his mother, Louise Napier, Marshfield; one sister, Beverly Ann Yeager, Springfield; and several other relatives and friends.



Graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Liberty Cemetery, Seymour, MO, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield, MO .



Memorial contributions may be made to the family and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.



Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 6, 2021.