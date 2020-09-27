Ronnie Shook



On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Ronnie Shook, loving husband and father of five children passed away at age 87 in Tulsa, OK.



Ronnie Elton Shook was born October 27, 1932 in Altus, OK, to Bessie Ellen King Shook and Elzie Everett Shook.



He proudly served in the 45th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army in Korea from 1950-1952.



After the service, Ronnie attended college and graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1956 with a degree in Petroleum Engineering.



During college, Ronnie married his hometown sweetheart, Julia Sue French, in 1954. Ronnie and Sue had 5 children and Ronnie was very involved in their youth sports, coaching all the boys in baseball.



Ronnie worked for Gulf Oil and the United States Geological Survey from 1956 until 2009, retiring at age 76.



Ronnie was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church and played trumpet in the band.



Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Elzie; his mother, Bessie; and his younger brother, Lowrey.



He is survived by his wife, Sue; his brother and wife, Wendell and Diane; his five children and spouses, Ron and Cathy, Cindy and John, Steve and Dianna, Laura and Darin, and Greg and Julie; 12 grandchildren and spouses, Elizabeth and Ryan, Ben and Meredith, David and Liz, Jon and Mary, Morgan, Cara, Garrett and Ainsley, Kyle, Taylor and Jayme, Elly, Avery and Toby, and Spencer; and 5 great-grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Jackson, Caroline, and Donovan; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Asbury United Methodist Church at 10:00 am.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Asbury United Methodist Missions.

