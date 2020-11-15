Rosalind (Rosie) Robinson Hall



On November 5, 2020, Rosie Hall passed from this life, joining the energy of ancestors that have guided our family. She was born February 19, 1929 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Thomas Edward and Nell Gallagher Robinson. Rosie attended Marquette Elementary, Horace Mann Junior High and Central High School before studying journalism for a year at the University of Oklahoma. She left there to make a life with David (D.P.) Hall for 66 years before his death in 2015. She shared many vibrant experiences with D.P. including becoming his partner in a venture capital business. Rosie joined the early running boom to become one of the first women to compete in local running races and was even the only woman in one race. Her first employment came late in life, in her sixties, becoming the Program Coordinator of Going to Bat for Tulsa Kids.



Yet, much of her life was devoted to the love and care of her family. From her children to her grandchildren to her great grandchildren her love and care radiated when we walked through the door.



She was independent, committed to living life to the fullest. In her later years she was a regular at the Farmer's market, local lectures, museums and theater with her family.



Tributes to her life come here, in the words of her family --



"Our lives are filled with our parents love story. Her love for him, his love for her. Mom often pointed to the words of poet Khalil Gibran: "Let there be spaces in your togetherness."



"I was given the incredible gift of a life-long relationship embedded with trust and love, giving room for growth. I will always think of her kindness and curiosity. Whether joining me to climb trees or go for walks, discussions of books in our own little book club, or sharing in picking apart hard questions and lessons, she was always there. I cannot remember a time in my life where I walked into a room and she didn't open up her arms with a smile to give a hug and ask about my life."



"Rosie was always up to an adventure roller blading when we were kids or trying sushi at 90. She always led with manners, courtesy, respect and grace. These were reflected in everything she did."



"Among many ideals of family devotion and holding others first, she taught me that the kitchen is not just for cooking. It is where busy hands often lead to relaxed conversation, particularly with a teenager."



"Rosie would always play Old Maid with us, roast marshmallows, watch us swim and take walks. She always had ice cream when we visited her and a big smile."



Her passage was preceded by her parents and her sister, Helen Marie McDonald. Her family, carrying on, are her children, Grant Hall (Bess Livingston), Tracey Hall (Darrell Creamer) and Liz Pokorski (John); grandchildren, Emily Hall, Elizabeth Hall and Robin Starns; great grandchildren, Madelyne Hutton, Lincoln Hutton and Danny Starns; niece, Mary Hydrick and nephew, Allan McDonald.



She was a devoted and prolific reader, leaving a list of books yet to be picked up at her local library and an equally large pile by her bed waiting to be returned. While there are favorite charities (Tulsa City-County Library), her family asks, in her memory and honor, that you simply share a favorite book with a friend and never forget to hug a loved one. Due to Covid, a private family celebration of her life will be at a future date. (Moore Funeral Home).



Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 15, 2020.