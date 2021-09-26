Menu
Rosella Genevieve Frazier
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
1402 South Boulder Avenue
Tulsa, OK
Rosella Genevieve Frazier

Rosella Genevieve Frazier passed from her earthly life on September 11, 2021.

Born in Hartman, Arkansas, on June 26, 1931, to Aloys and Elizabeth Sprenger (Doerpinghaus), Rosella was the fifth of sixth children. Following her 1949 graduation at Marquette High School, Rosella earned her associate's degree at Draughon's Business College. While there, she met Elmer "Leon" Frazier which led to a 70 year marriage, during which they were blessed with five children, eight grandchildren, and seventeen great grandchildren. Her love of life could always be felt in her confident, easy smile and nod, as well as a great laugh, which we will forever remember. A 27 year resident of Grandbury, TX, where she cherished her friends so dearly, Rosella and Leon recently moved back to Oklahoma to be close to family.

Rosella is survived by Leon of the home; Perry and Pam Frazier of The Woodlands, TX; Matthew and Carol Frazier of Washington, OK; Cathy Johnson of Owasso, OK; and Steven and Tracy Frazier of Stillwater, OK. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Carla Jo Frazier; parents, Aloys and Elizabeth Sprenger; siblings, Irene Surko, Sonny Sprenger, Mary Post, Jerry Sprenger, and Jackie Sprenger; and son-in-law, Stan Johnson.

www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
Calvary Cemetery-Tulsa Chapel
91st and Harvard, Tulsa, OK
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rosella and Leon...have missed both of them Dearly, since their move from Granbury. Rosella always had kind words, and Wonderful Smile, even though she was confined to her wheelchair while attending Mass at Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini. I am Certain Rosella is Dancing with the Angels in Heaven.
leo Wolf
September 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss. She was a wonderful friend and loyal church parishioner. RIP, Rosella and prayers to Leon.
Rosemary Fotter
September 26, 2021
