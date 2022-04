Roxanna Lou Porter



Roxanna Lou Porter of Chandler, born April 21, 1954 passed away September 15, 2021 after a heart attack. She is survived by daughter, Stefanie White and grandchildren, Maddie and Mason of Oklahoma City; and 11 brothers and sisters from across the U.S. She was a successful business owner with RPA, a loving Mother and a dear friend to all . A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on October 17th at Wintersmith Park Lodge in Ada, OK.



Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 3, 2021.