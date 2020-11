Owasso. Clarke, Ruby Christine, 100. Former Realator. Died Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Visitation 3-7 p.m. on Thursday at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Graveside services at 3 p.m. on Friday at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Garden of St. Paul. Floral Haven Funeral Home



Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 4, 2020.