Russell had a full life in Tulsa but there was so much more to him. He was the very first Peace Corps volunteer in El Salvador. Almost 50 years later he is still remembered fondly there by people who were children in the little town where he was posted. He drove a baby blue Peace Corps jeep, worked well with everyone and was much admired for his willingness to work and help and keep learning. The children all grew up to be educated professionals and one of his young admirers grew up to be a director for the Peace Corps. He will be missed.

Denyse Cummins December 23, 2020