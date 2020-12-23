Our dear WFH, world famous horticulturist, we will always remember all the meetings, speeches, trips, garden writing, photos and shenanigans we have shared since 1966. Our daughter, "Baby Marta´s" first words were calling you Brussels sprout. You mentored her son, Dawson, with his science fair project, a biosphere terrarium and taught him and his sister, Hunter, about chickens, Miss Fluffy and attack rooster, Diablo. As your publicist, you always kept me jumping, and I still laugh about our Monet adventure. Our lives will always have a huge void now. We will miss your mentoring, genius and generosity, You lovable curmudgeon You!