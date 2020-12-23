Menu
Russell Studebaker
Studebaker, Russell, 82, horticulturist, died Sunday, Dec. 20. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Stanleys Funeral Home Chapel.
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Stanleys Funeral & Cremation Service
3959 East 31st Street, Tulsa, OK
Stanleys Funeral & Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
An American original that will never be duplicated. Life well lived, my friend.
Tony Avent
December 28, 2020
"Dearest Russell: You are seen everywhere here at Hungry Holler. Bulbs in spring, that gorgeous crape myrtle, the shrubs I can never remember the names of. Such a dear friend you are and the most amusing heckler I ever had. I´ll never eat egg salad without smiling because you loved it so. We who love you know you will bloom where you´re planted. Xoxox"
jan meng
December 28, 2020
Sammy and Harry Wolohon
December 26, 2020
Sammy and Harry Wolohon
December 26, 2020
Our dear WFH, world famous horticulturist, we will always remember all the meetings, speeches, trips, garden writing, photos and shenanigans we have shared since 1966. Our daughter, "Baby Marta´s" first words were calling you Brussels sprout. You mentored her son, Dawson, with his science fair project, a biosphere terrarium and taught him and his sister, Hunter, about chickens, Miss Fluffy and attack rooster, Diablo. As your publicist, you always kept me jumping, and I still laugh about our Monet adventure. Our lives will always have a huge void now. We will miss your mentoring, genius and generosity, You lovable curmudgeon You!
Sammy and Harry Wolohon
December 26, 2020
Russell, you always paused, while running errands, to visit, comment and compliment on the appearance of my garden, which was indeed high praise coming from this most knowledgeable horticulturalist. You shared your beautiful mums in return for my special iris bulbs. You drove me around to your favorite midtown gardens, and shared your sweet hens' pastel eggs. Thank you for those memories. Russell, you are sorely missed.
Nancy Lile
December 26, 2020
felder rushing
December 25, 2020
felder rushing
December 25, 2020
As fine a quirky gentleman as could be. Highly respected among horticulturists and garden journalists from coast to coast, and one of my best and longest friends - for 30 years we shared rooms at conferences coast to coast, and he always brought two cigars for us to enjoy privately on hillsides above everyone else. He shared some of his choice chrysanthemums with me last fall, one of which i named "Russell's Russet"... i will miss him dearly.
felder rushing
December 25, 2020
Mr Russell. Or Mr Ruskel as my children called you. You were were a great mentor and wonderful neighbor. Thank you for opening your heart and sharing your passions. I always cherished our encounters and enjoyed learning from you. You made the world a better place. We will forever miss your voice from the other side of the fence. RIP my friend.
Matthew Jobe
December 23, 2020
Russell had a full life in Tulsa but there was so much more to him. He was the very first Peace Corps volunteer in El Salvador. Almost 50 years later he is still remembered fondly there by people who were children in the little town where he was posted. He drove a baby blue Peace Corps jeep, worked well with everyone and was much admired for his willingness to work and help and keep learning. The children all grew up to be educated professionals and one of his young admirers grew up to be a director for the Peace Corps. He will be missed.
Denyse Cummins
December 23, 2020
Condolences. He was a legend. So fun to read his articles. A wealth of information. I remember meeting him at swan lake 45 years ago. Thanks for all you´ve done Russ. RIP
Marcus makar
December 23, 2020
Dear Russell, I will miss you so. You taught me so many things about gardens and birds. You were a good friend to me and my family. We have known you for 41 years and we all consider you as "Uncle Russell."We are sorry to lose you so soon. When spring comes we will think of you as we watch all the flowers bloom that you have shared with us and so many others. The lotus you gave me will last and remind me yearly of our friendship. Rest in peace dear friend.
Martha King-Clark
December 23, 2020
