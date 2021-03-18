To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Sweet Ruth was a member of the Tulsa Mrs. Club, where I met her and enjoyed many lunches and Ladies Night Out with her. She was a joy to know and I know she is missed by many of her friends and family. God bless her and her entire family.
Sidney Lawrence
March 18, 2021
My deepest condolences to Ruth´s family. I have very fond memories of her, Al, and the children who I used to babysit. May your faith and your memories comfort you.