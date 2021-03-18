Menu
Ruth Jorgensen Sowards
4/8/1936 - 3/18/2020

The love for Ruth

never goes away,

She walks beside us

each and every day.

Thoughts and

memories are

always near.

She is forever

missed and

very dear.

Missing our beloved

Wife, Mother, Mimi,

Grandma and

Friend

today and every day.
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sweet Ruth was a member of the Tulsa Mrs. Club, where I met her and enjoyed many lunches and Ladies Night Out with her. She was a joy to know and I know she is missed by many of her friends and family. God bless her and her entire family.
Sidney Lawrence
March 18, 2021
My deepest condolences to Ruth´s family. I have very fond memories of her, Al, and the children who I used to babysit. May your faith and your memories comfort you.
Diane Douthat Finch
March 18, 2021
