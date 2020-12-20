S. Claudette Espinosa
S. Claudette Espinosa, 83, of Claremore passed away December 14, 2020. She was born August 3, 1937 in Walnut, KS, to Edd and Georgetta Thiesing. Together with her husband, Joe, they founded C&J Electric in the 1960's. She is survived by her children, Jeanette E. Conaway and partner, Jim, Pamela E. Wylie, Dennis Espinosa and wife, Dana, Todd Espinosa and wife, Lisa, Stanton Espinosa and wife, Leigh Ann; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and sister, Beverly Gorman. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Greg Wylie; and four sisters. Visitation 5:30-7:00 p.m., December 21, service 10:00 a.m., December 22, Moore's Eastlawn Chapel. Gifts to St. Jude's in Claudette's memory are encouraged. www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 20, 2020.