S. Claudette Espinosa
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Eastlawn Chapel
1908 S. Memorial
Tulsa, OK
S. Claudette Espinosa

S. Claudette Espinosa, 83, of Claremore passed away December 14, 2020. She was born August 3, 1937 in Walnut, KS, to Edd and Georgetta Thiesing. Together with her husband, Joe, they founded C&J Electric in the 1960's. She is survived by her children, Jeanette E. Conaway and partner, Jim, Pamela E. Wylie, Dennis Espinosa and wife, Dana, Todd Espinosa and wife, Lisa, Stanton Espinosa and wife, Leigh Ann; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and sister, Beverly Gorman. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Greg Wylie; and four sisters. Visitation 5:30-7:00 p.m., December 21, service 10:00 a.m., December 22, Moore's Eastlawn Chapel. Gifts to St. Jude's in Claudette's memory are encouraged. www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moore Funeral Home - Eastlawn Chapel
1908 S. Memorial, Tulsa, OK
Dec
22
Service
10:00a.m.
Moore Funeral Home - Eastlawn Chapel
1908 S. Memorial, Tulsa, OK
