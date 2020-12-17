Menu
S. Claudette Espinosa
Owasso Chapel
PO Box 14170
Owasso, OK
Espinosa, S. Claudette, 83, retired C&J Electric bookkeeper, died Monday, Dec. 14. Services pending. Moore's Eastlawn.
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Claudette was one of my favorite customers to call on. She was always friendly and happy to see me when I came to call. I am so sorry for the loss and be in prayer for the entire family for peace and comfort. Cherish the memories, she will live on in our hearts!
TED HARBAUGH
December 17, 2020
