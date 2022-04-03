Sarah Anne Lippert



Sarah Anne Lippert passed away unexpectedly March 29, 2022 at Houston's Methodist Hospital. She was 39 years old.



She departs this world leaving her loving son Mitchell and her family and friends who loved her dearly. Sarah always put her son front and center and was so proud of him as a young boy and the young man he became; a leader in the classroom and on the athletic field and to his classmates.



Sarah was born in Atlanta, Georgia June 3, 1982 to Liz and Greg Lippert who also reside in Houston, Texas.



Sarah's life was full of accomplishments but beyond those she was a true spirit that brought so much joy to so many. Her boundless energy to please and desire to help others in need was one of her greatest gifts.



Sarah was the light in so many lives and had a certain reverence toward her lord and savior, Jesus Christ.



She made so many laugh by her fun antics and her laugh was so infectious and genuine.



Sarah was also an accomplished Oklahoma athlete in soccer, track and field and student. She was selected to All-State teams and asked to join the Olympic Development Soccer Team in her teen years. She went on to college receiving a scholarship where she broke many school and conference records as a soccer D1 athlete at Western Illinois University. She was named Freshman of the Year by her coaches and teammates.



One of her favorite coaches appropriately nicknamed her "Sunshine", that was our daughter.



As an adult, in her spare time, she displayed a rare talent for art where she painted various oil portraits and murals. She also was a lover of music as she enjoyed listening to various artists and attending concerts.



Her favorite times were making Mitch's favorite meals and taking beach vacations with him in Destin Florida or hopping on a See-Doo at Grand Lake with Mitch on her back jumping waves. Why not.



And could she dance.



We have been overwhelmed from the support since her passing became known. We are beyond gracious that her former high school in Tulsa Oklahoma, Cascia Hall Preparatory School has elected to honor her passing by hosting a private service to commemorate Sarah and all that she brought to the greater Cascia community during her high school years there.



Her past Teachers and Coaches will be speaking about Sarah for this gathering of cherished student friends of her son Mitchell, who also attends Cascia Hall as a junior and our close friends and family members.



Sarah was preceded in death by her grandfathers and grandmothers Dr. and Mrs. Raymond J. and Shirley Lippert of Cincinnati Ohio and Mr. and Mrs. Jack and Deborah Wells of Detroit Michigan.



She is survived by her immediate family of parents Gregory and Elizabeth Lippert of Houston, her sister Nicole Lippert of Tulsa , her brother Peter and his wife Alex Lippert of Houston. Her son William Mitchell Hughes of Tulsa. Her nieces and nephews Ava Overland and Trace Overland of Tulsa and Sloan Lippert in Houston.



The family request that you remember their daughter as a loving, joyful lady and a person that will be missed by all.



Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 3, 2022.