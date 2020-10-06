Sr. Scholastica Reagan, OSBSr. Mary Scholastica (Catherine) Reagan died peacefully at St. Joseph Monastery on October 3, 2020. She was born in Rathbone, NY, on February 25, 1929, the twelfth of sixteen children. She entered the Benedictine Sisters in Benet Lake, WI, in 1958 and made her monastic profession September 21, 1959. In 1966 Sr. Scholastica moved to Tulsa where she served until her death. She received a BA in Art from Dominican College in Racine, WI and an MA in Art Studies from the University of Tulsa.Sr. Scholastica taught art at Monte Cassino School from 1967 to 1984. From 1982 until 1995 she served as the Director of Maintenance at the monastery and also worked as an artist, working in various mediums.She was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth (Dick) and Francis Reagan; her siblings including her beloved priest brother, Fr. Michael Reagan. She is survived by her Benedictine Community; her brothers, Richard Reagan and Robert Reagan; and her nieces and nephews.The Rosary Vigil Service will be Wednesday, October 7, at 6:30 p.m. and the Mass of Resurrection will be on Thursday, October 8, at 10:30 a.m. Both services will be at Marian Chapel at St. Joseph Monastery, 2200 South Lewis Ave. in Tulsa. Services are open to the public and face masks are required. Interment will be at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Addison, NY.