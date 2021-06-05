Shannon "Queenie" Paynter



Shannon Ashley "Leigh" Paynter, 54, passed away on January 11, 2021. Born June 5, 1966 to Judy Gilliland (director of publicity, Columbia/Elektra Records) and James "Jim" C. Paynter Jr. (U.S. Airforce/ANG, American Airlines) in Tulsa, OK. In her childhood years, Shannon lived in West Hollywood, CA and Dobbs Ferry, NY with her mother, Judy, exposing her to many wonderful places, arts, and cultural events. Later returning to Tulsa (1983) to live with her father, Jim Paynter, graduating from Street School, being the first to receive a grant scholarship funded by the Zarrow Foundation. Soon after she attended Tulsa Community College earning two degrees and accepted a position in the Student Activities Department at TCC Metro Campus. It was during this time she became pregnant with her first child, James (1985) and later Candie (1988). She then continued her career at TCC dedicating 30 years in the Continuing Education and Campus Police Department also being recognized as Best of TCC and Classified Staff Service Excellence Award, 2006.



Shannon was a loving Daughter, Mother, Sister, and Dear Friend. She was hardworking and very proud of her independence. She was committed to raising her two children on her own, enrolling them in sports, church and afterschool activities. Her love of arts and crafts was exceeded only by her love for music, animals, and spending time with her friends and family. She will be deeply missed by the lives she touched, her infectious smile, laugh and beautiful spirit have left an everlasting mark on the lives of many.



She is survived by her Mother and Stepfather, Judy Paynter-Phillips and Richard Phillips; Stepmother, Bettye Paynter, Sandi Allen; Brother and Wife, James and Courtney Paynte;, her two Children, James and Candie Paynter; Daughter-in-law, Michelle Torres; and Grandchildren, Ja'lias and Ma'cilas Paynter.



Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 5, 2021.