Shannon Ashley "Leigh" Paynter, 54, passed away on January 11, 2021. Born June 5, 1966 to Judy Gilliland (director of publicity, Columbia/Elektra Records) and James "Jim" C. Paynter Jr. (U.S. Airforce/ANG, American Airlines) in Tulsa, OK. In her childhood years, Shannon lived in West Hollywood, CA and Dobbs Ferry, NY with her mother, Judy, exposing her to many wonderful places, arts, and cultural events. Later returning to Tulsa (1983) to live with her father, Jim Paynter, graduating from Street School, being the first to receive a grant scholarship funded by the Zarrow Foundation. Soon after she attended Tulsa Community College earning two degrees and accepted a position in the Student Activities Department at TCC Metro Campus. It was during this time she became pregnant with her first child, James (1985) and later Candie (1988). She then continued her career at TCC dedicating 30 years in the Continuing Education and Campus Police Department also being recognized as Best of TCC and Classified Staff Service Excellence Award, 2006.
Shannon was a loving Daughter, Mother, Sister, and Dear Friend. She was hardworking and very proud of her independence. She was committed to raising her two children on her own, enrolling them in sports, church and afterschool activities. Her love of arts and crafts was exceeded only by her love for music, animals, and spending time with her friends and family. She will be deeply missed by the lives she touched, her infectious smile, laugh and beautiful spirit have left an everlasting mark on the lives of many.
She is survived by her Mother and Stepfather, Judy Paynter-Phillips and Richard Phillips; Stepmother, Bettye Paynter, Sandi Allen; Brother and Wife, James and Courtney Paynte;, her two Children, James and Candie Paynter; Daughter-in-law, Michelle Torres; and Grandchildren, Ja'lias and Ma'cilas Paynter.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
JoEllen
June 13, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of your beautiful daughter.
Martha and Stephen
June 10, 2021
Judy, family & friends,
I am very sorry for your loss. I will have you in my thoughts & prayers.
Love,
Mike
Michael Burk
June 7, 2021
Judy and Family, I am so sorry for your loss. I have often wondered where you were, Judy, and how you were doing. I have a daughter about the same age, and I can only imagine your sorrow. In case you don't remember me, you have to go back to junior high and our mutual friendship with Suzanne Hindman. Prayers for your comfort and peace.
Gail Richert Reed
June 7, 2021
She always treated me like part of the family and I have a lot of fond memories.