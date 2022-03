Shari Dawn (Robbins) WhiteShari Dawn Robbins White was born July 13, 1962 and met her Heavenly Father on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at age 58.Shari Dawn is survived by her parents, David and Loyce Robbins; her sisters, Melody Lyn Eaton and Celeste Renee Rosenthal; many nieces and nephews, all of whom reside in Tulsa. Predeceased by a son, Karac Roth Sandifer.A private family Service is planned. www.moorefuneral.com