Sharon Foster
Sharon Kaye (Quinn) Foster passed away December 9, 2020, in Sulphur, OK, at the age of 75. Sharon was born August 8, 1945, in Tulsa, OK, to Charles and Helen (Watts) Quinn. She retired from Homeland Security, T.S.A. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Harold Foster; her mother, Helen Quinn; and brother, Charles Jr. Quinn. Sharon is survived by her children, Jon Foster, Patricia Robertson, and Gina Foster; 6 grandkids; 1 great-grandson and brother, Dale Quinn. Services will be held 12:00 PM, Monday, December 14, 2020, at Woodland Acres Baptist Church, 5511 S. Harvard Ave., Tulsa, Oklahoma. Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service. Family and friends may send memories and condolences to the family online. www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2020.