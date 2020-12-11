Menu
Sharon Foster
Sharon Kaye (Quinn) Foster passed away December 9, 2020, in Sulphur, OK, at the age of 75. Sharon was born August 8, 1945, in Tulsa, OK, to Charles and Helen (Watts) Quinn. She retired from Homeland Security, T.S.A. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Harold Foster; her mother, Helen Quinn; and brother, Charles Jr. Quinn. Sharon is survived by her children, Jon Foster, Patricia Robertson, and Gina Foster; 6 grandkids; 1 great-grandson and brother, Dale Quinn. Services will be held 12:00 PM, Monday, December 14, 2020, at Woodland Acres Baptist Church, 5511 S. Harvard Ave., Tulsa, Oklahoma. Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service. Family and friends may send memories and condolences to the family online. www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Woodland Acres Baptist Church
OK
Dec
14
Funeral
12:00p.m.
Woodland Acres Baptist Church
OK
Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care Centers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sharon was a bonus mom to me! Always encouraging me and making me laugh. Tough as nails too! I am so thankful for her life!
Tui Marshall
December 15, 2020
Sorry to hear that Sharon has passed. Sharon and Harold are together again and with their Lord now.
Lonny Crumbliss
December 14, 2020
So sorry for this loss. Prayers for family and friends. She always had such a beautiful smile! Sharon & Harold made a beautiful couple. They are a couple again in Heaven
Linda Ward Berger
December 13, 2020
Sharon was a long time friend. Always admired her sweet, cheerful spirit, no matter what the circumstances were. She always found something to be grateful for. Quite the encourager. We were blessed by her friendship.
Bill & Joy Williams
December 11, 2020
