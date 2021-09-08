Menu
Sharon Francis

12/23/1952 - 8/27/2021

Sharon Francis ran into the arms of her Jesus in Tulsa, OK. Celebration service at Evergreen Baptist Church, 10301 E. 111th Street South, Bixby, OK 74008, September 10, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 8, 2021.
I was so sorry to learn of Sharon´s passing. She always took an extra step to make everyone she came into contact with feel valued and special. That is a talent few possess. So many people will miss her vibrant personality. Thinking of you all at this time.
Laurie
Family
September 9, 2021
Very sad to your Brian. May her soul Rest In Piece!
Praveen Nukasani
September 9, 2021
