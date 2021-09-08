To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I was so sorry to learn of Sharon´s passing. She always took an extra step to make everyone she came into contact with feel valued and special. That is a talent few possess. So many people will miss her vibrant personality. Thinking of you all at this time.
Laurie
Family
September 9, 2021
Very sad to your Brian. May her soul Rest In Piece!