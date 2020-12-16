Shea Pizarro
Carolyn Shea Atkinson Pizarro, 79, of Eufaula, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at her home. Shea was born on December 9, 1941, in Shreveport, Louisiana, the daughter of Jerrel Raymond and Patricia (Harrison) Atkinson. She received her Master's degree in Audiology from the University of Tulsa. On June 26, 1976, Shea married Vincent Pizarro in Miami, Oklahoma. They were happily married for forty-four years. She had careers in audiology and oil and gas right of way. Shea was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Eufaula.
Survivors include: her husband, Vincent, of the home; her children, Greg Johnsen and wife, Debbie, Ann Maree Johnson, Krissie Calvert and husband, John, Susan Dixon, Dawn E. and wife, Elizabeth Neidlinger; her brothers, Jim Atkinson and wife, Zehra and Bernard Atkinson and wife, Mary Ann; her sisters, Ann Kinsinger Trotter and husband, Jerry and Mary Simmons; her 17 grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerrel and Patricia Atkinson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements were made with Hunn, Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hbmfuneralhome.com
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 16, 2020.