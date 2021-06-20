Sheila Reilly Dixon
Sheila Reilly Dixon, 84, formerly of Duncan, passed away peacefully in Tulsa on June 17, 2021. Rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, and a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, both at Christ The King in Tulsa.
Please honor Sheila's memory with a donation to the Simmons Center Foundation in Duncan or to Rescued N Ready Animal Foundation in Tulsa.
Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 20, 2021.