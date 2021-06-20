Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sheila Reilly Dixon
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
1402 South Boulder Avenue
Tulsa, OK
Sheila Reilly Dixon

Sheila Reilly Dixon, 84, formerly of Duncan, passed away peacefully in Tulsa on June 17, 2021. Rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, and a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, both at Christ The King in Tulsa.

Please honor Sheila's memory with a donation to the Simmons Center Foundation in Duncan or to Rescued N Ready Animal Foundation in Tulsa.

Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Rosary
7:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Christ the King Church
1520 South Rockford, Tulsa, OK
Jun
24
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Christ the King Church
1520 South Rockford, Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am So sad to hear Of sweet Sheila passing away. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by many.
Jan Rutledge
Work
June 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results