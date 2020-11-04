Sherman Robertson
Sherman Shelby Robertson, at 93 years of age, of Bixby, passed away on November 1, 2020 after living a long and fulfilled life with family at his side. Sherman was born on a farm around Myron, AR, the son of John Franklin and Ellen Agnes (Biggers) Robertson. In his early youth the family moved to Council Hill, OK, where he graduated high school. He then served in the Army Air Force. He married his life-long love, Billye Ruth Ladd, in 1952 and together they moved to Tulsa and later in 1968 built a home in Bixby and raised one son. Sherman attended Oklahoma State University where he earned a Master's degree plus 60 hours in Mathematics. He spent his working life teaching and counseling 9th grade students at Edison High School in Tulsa where he was always available to any student seeking help of any kind. Sherman was an avid sports fan following OSU and Cardinals baseball closely. He enjoyed auctions, sales and collecting antiques. He was an active church member and served as treasurer and Sunday School teacher. He attended Riverview Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Bixby and most recently South Community Church. He loved the Lord, living by Christian values throughout his life and instilling those values in his family. Sherman was actively involved in raising his grandchildren and leaves behind lasting, loving impressions on the hearts of those who knew him. He is survived by son, Mark and his wife, Yoshi; three grandchildren he loved dearly, Nicholas, Kassidy and Maia; one sister, Myrldean Govier; and many nieces and nephews. He was loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Thursday and services will be at 1:00 P.M,. Friday, in the Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel. MarkerFuneralHomes.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Tulsa World from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.