Sherman Earl Shanklin
Real estate tycoon and retired fireman, Sherman Earl Shanklin, also known as Baron von Shanklin, 68, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020. He was born in Brockville, Ontario, Canada on August 7, 1952 to John A. and Mavis Shanklin. In 1956, they moved to Watova, Oklahoma, to start their first farm. In 1962, Sherman and his family settled into the pink brick house that many know so well on Hickory Street in Nowata, Oklahoma.
In high school, Sherman was very active in FFA which was the catalyst for his passion in agriculture. He would go on to obtain his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from Oklahoma State University. In 1983, his first daughter, Carly Louise (Princess of Wolf Creek) was born. He was blessed with his first son, Trevor John (Duke of Delaware) in 1985. He had his third and final child, Corbin Harold (Duke of Yorkshire) in 1988.
He heeded the call for public service as a professional firefighter for Bartlesville Local 200 in 1989. In 1994 Sherman started his own real estate company, Shanklin Farm & Ranch Realty in the basement of the Nowata Post Office. His children remember often helping him out with open houses, going on rides to many closings, and learning the true definition of "Sherman Time".
In 2003, Sherm married his Viking Princess, Brenda, and lovingly embraced his two stepdaughters, Lindsey and Taylor.
He became the broker/owner of Remax of Green Country specializing in farm and ranches. In 2009, he was inducted into the Remax Hall of Fame. With the help of his wife, Brenda and his daughter, Lindsey, in 2014, he won the prestigious title of Broker of the Year. Through his continued drive and development of knowledge, Sherm attained the coveted designation of Accredited Land Consultant.
Those who will be carrying on his legacy are his mother, Mavis; his wife, Brenda; his sister, Debby and husband, John of Mount Dora, FL; his daughter, Carly, of Dallas, Texas; his sons, Trevor and wife, Leslie, of Noxie Farms, Corbin and wife, Chelsea of Mounds, OK; his stepdaughters, Lindsey Coe and husband, Brett and Taylor Thompson, all of Bartlesville; seven grandchildren, Ty, Bryleigh, Breckynn, Addison, Berlynne, Brooks Sherman, and Brooks Wesley.
Services for Sherman will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, December 15th, at the First Baptist Church of Nowata with Pastor Wayne Clayton officiating. Services under the direction of Benjamin Funeral Services of Nowata. Online condolences may be left at www.honoringmemories.com
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 13, 2020.