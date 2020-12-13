I just heard of Sherman´s passing, and it is just so sad. He was such a special person. Larger than life in so many ways. We went through school together and I remember he always had a story to tell. Then, just two years ago, he sold property for me and it was good to hear his new stories. He will be missed by so many. My deepest sympathy to Brenda and to all of the family.

Becky Ecker December 16, 2020