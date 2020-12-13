Menu
Sherman Earl Shanklin
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Benjamin Funeral Home
114 West Cherokee
Nowata, OK
Sherman Earl Shanklin

Real estate tycoon and retired fireman, Sherman Earl Shanklin, also known as Baron von Shanklin, 68, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020. He was born in Brockville, Ontario, Canada on August 7, 1952 to John A. and Mavis Shanklin. In 1956, they moved to Watova, Oklahoma, to start their first farm. In 1962, Sherman and his family settled into the pink brick house that many know so well on Hickory Street in Nowata, Oklahoma.

In high school, Sherman was very active in FFA which was the catalyst for his passion in agriculture. He would go on to obtain his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from Oklahoma State University. In 1983, his first daughter, Carly Louise (Princess of Wolf Creek) was born. He was blessed with his first son, Trevor John (Duke of Delaware) in 1985. He had his third and final child, Corbin Harold (Duke of Yorkshire) in 1988.

He heeded the call for public service as a professional firefighter for Bartlesville Local 200 in 1989. In 1994 Sherman started his own real estate company, Shanklin Farm & Ranch Realty in the basement of the Nowata Post Office. His children remember often helping him out with open houses, going on rides to many closings, and learning the true definition of "Sherman Time".

In 2003, Sherm married his Viking Princess, Brenda, and lovingly embraced his two stepdaughters, Lindsey and Taylor.

He became the broker/owner of Remax of Green Country specializing in farm and ranches. In 2009, he was inducted into the Remax Hall of Fame. With the help of his wife, Brenda and his daughter, Lindsey, in 2014, he won the prestigious title of Broker of the Year. Through his continued drive and development of knowledge, Sherm attained the coveted designation of Accredited Land Consultant.

Those who will be carrying on his legacy are his mother, Mavis; his wife, Brenda; his sister, Debby and husband, John of Mount Dora, FL; his daughter, Carly, of Dallas, Texas; his sons, Trevor and wife, Leslie, of Noxie Farms, Corbin and wife, Chelsea of Mounds, OK; his stepdaughters, Lindsey Coe and husband, Brett and Taylor Thompson, all of Bartlesville; seven grandchildren, Ty, Bryleigh, Breckynn, Addison, Berlynne, Brooks Sherman, and Brooks Wesley.

Services for Sherman will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, December 15th, at the First Baptist Church of Nowata with Pastor Wayne Clayton officiating. Services under the direction of Benjamin Funeral Services of Nowata. Online condolences may be left at www.honoringmemories.com.
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Nowata
OK
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to Brenda, the kids and grandkids and to Mavis and Debby for your loss of such a good guy. It was always great that Sherman took time to visit mom and us on his Canadian visits. He will be missed by the Murrays. Love to all
Fraser Murray and family
February 7, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Mavis and family. We always looked forward to those summer visits in Plunkett.
Cheryl Schaan (Shoemaker)
February 2, 2021
It is with great sadness that I learnt about Sherman's passing. My deepest sympathies to his mother Mavis and his family. I enjoyed getting to know Sherman when he visited this grandparents Albert and Irene Farkas of Plunkett, Saskatchewan, Canada. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
Colin Hastie
January 15, 2021
Sherman was a true friend . I will miss him . God bless his family
Stephen Jardot
December 19, 2020
I just heard of Sherman´s passing, and it is just so sad. He was such a special person. Larger than life in so many ways. We went through school together and I remember he always had a story to tell. Then, just two years ago, he sold property for me and it was good to hear his new stories. He will be missed by so many. My deepest sympathy to Brenda and to all of the family.
Becky Ecker
December 16, 2020
My condolences to the family of a great man. A kind and loving heart displayed to me over and over. Truly he will be missed,and this world will be a lonelier place without his smile or trademark laugh! R.I.P> brother...
Joe M. Crisp
December 15, 2020
So very sorry to hear about Sherman´s death
Chris (Choate) matthies
December 14, 2020
I am so sad to learn of Sherm's passing! He was my favorite go-to guy for farm and ranch and I enjoyed referring to him when his specialty was needed. I will miss him. He was an asset to our profession.
Darryl Baskin
December 13, 2020
I`ll never forget Sherm taking bids at the swine show and sale asking for bids finally saying just bid and I will give you HAMPSHIRE SWINE CAP great man crowd went wild
Tome B
December 13, 2020
Sherman was a great guy and was always a gentleman!
Judi Strain Vanet
December 11, 2020
