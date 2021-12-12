Shirley Bennett Brooks



Shirley Bennett Brooks, originally from Sapulpa, left this life December 1, 2021 at her home in University Village, Tulsa. She was preceded in death by her parents, Merton Bennett and Maggie Anthony Bennett; husband, Charles R. Brooks; and brother, Richard Wayne Bennett, all of Sapulpa. She is survived by her daughter, Becky Brennan, of Tulsa.



She and Charlie married in 1954. She had planned to become a nurse, beginning her education at OBU, but Charlie came home from the Korean Conflict with a proposal. At that time, women couldn't be married and a nurse, so she chose Charlie.



She was the administrator at Creek County Health Department at the time of her retirement. Toward the end of her career, she was instrumental in getting a new Health Department built. It is still in use today in Sapulpa.



She was involved in Business and Professional Women's Club, the Sapulpa Historical Society, and various animal aid organizations. She and Charlie donated a streetcar that had been owned by her father to the city of Sapulpa. It has been restored and is on display on Dewey Street. It's named the "Maggie M" after her mother.



She became a belly dance instructor after learning from the then Miss Oklahoma, Susan Supernaw. In her later years she loved to tell people she met about being a belly dancer.



She lived life out loud. Her loss leaves a hole in our heart.



A remembrance service will be held December 18, 10 a.m. at University Village Retirement Center. Masks will be required. Interment will be at the family cemetery in Braggs, Oklahoma, in the spring.



Arrangements are handled by Kelley Funeral Services, Tulsa, Oklahoma. If you wish to donate in her memory, please consider the Tulsa SPCA. Her love of animals was well known.



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 12, 2021.