Shirley Thomas RiggsShirley E. Thomas Riggs, of Middlesex, NJ, passed away on March 22, 2022. Born on August 30, 1931 in Tulsa, to Clyde and Genevieve Thomas, Shirley moved to New Jersey, raised two daughters and then taught Home Economics. She was predeceased by her parents, by her sister Sandra, and by her husband Will Riggs. Further details may be found online. https://middlesexfuneralhome.com/