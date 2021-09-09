Sidney SimonSidney Alex Simon was born in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Bertha and Max Simon on July 25, 1927. He was married to his loving wife, Clara, for over 60 years, and has daughters, Joy Pentz of Indianapolis, Carol Simon of Fort Lee, NJ, and Doreen Shackleford of Broken Arrow, OK; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.After Sid served in the Army of the Corps of Engineers in Germany during World War II, he had a successful and busy career. He was a registered professional engineer and received a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Cleveland State University. He was Principal Emeritus and Vice President at Matrix Architects and Engineers of Tulsa since 1966. He was past President of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air Conditioning Engineers of Northeast Oklahoma. He also served on the Tulsa Mechanical Examiners and Appeals Board. Over the years, Sid Simon designed mechanical systems for many projects, including the Pentagon Improvements, Pan American Airlines, Big Splash Water Park, Edison High School, John Zink, First National Banks, and countless others.Sid Simon also belonged to the Southeast Rotary Club, The Green Tea Club and was an Accredited Visitor for Mended Hearts. He was a member and cofounder of the Tulsa Brown Backers, a support group for the Cleveland Browns. He loved to play golf and made two holes in one, one of which landed in the hole without touching the green.Sadly, Sid Simon was preceded in death by his son, William Simon, in 1996. Sid Simon was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and proud American Patriot!Graveside services will be held at 10 AM on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa.Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151.