Sidney Simon
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
1402 South Boulder Avenue
Tulsa, OK
Sidney Simon

Sidney Alex Simon was born in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Bertha and Max Simon on July 25, 1927. He was married to his loving wife, Clara, for over 60 years, and has daughters, Joy Pentz of Indianapolis, Carol Simon of Fort Lee, NJ, and Doreen Shackleford of Broken Arrow, OK; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

After Sid served in the Army of the Corps of Engineers in Germany during World War II, he had a successful and busy career. He was a registered professional engineer and received a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Cleveland State University. He was Principal Emeritus and Vice President at Matrix Architects and Engineers of Tulsa since 1966. He was past President of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air Conditioning Engineers of Northeast Oklahoma. He also served on the Tulsa Mechanical Examiners and Appeals Board. Over the years, Sid Simon designed mechanical systems for many projects, including the Pentagon Improvements, Pan American Airlines, Big Splash Water Park, Edison High School, John Zink, First National Banks, and countless others.

Sid Simon also belonged to the Southeast Rotary Club, The Green Tea Club and was an Accredited Visitor for Mended Hearts. He was a member and cofounder of the Tulsa Brown Backers, a support group for the Cleveland Browns. He loved to play golf and made two holes in one, one of which landed in the hole without touching the green.

Sadly, Sid Simon was preceded in death by his son, William Simon, in 1996. Sid Simon was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and proud American Patriot!

Graveside services will be held at 10 AM on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa.

Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151.

www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery
Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carol, I´m Sorry for your loss. Your dad sounds like a great man. May he Rest In Peace - Al
Alfred Norton
September 19, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Our deepest sympathies. Love, Charlene, Alan, and the gang
Charlene Stern
September 11, 2021
Dear Carol, I´m so sorry for your loss. Condolences to you and your family. God´s speed!
Adrienne Beard
September 10, 2021
My deepest condolences to all of you & your family during this time of loss of your dear father
Susan Edwards
September 10, 2021
carol, Sending warm thoughts & hugs to you & your family! I wish I had been able to meet your Dad. Cherish the beautiful family memories
Robin & Arielle Leavy
September 10, 2021
Carol, You have my deepest sympathy.I have a lot of respect for all veterans; my dad was one. May the memories of your dad bring you comfort at this time! Sandy Robinson
Sandra Robinson
September 10, 2021
I am so sorry for this huge loss. Carol is the nicest person and it is easy to see an apple does not fall far from the tree. What a legend, Icon and life lived. God Bless Mr. Simon
Eric simon
September 9, 2021
