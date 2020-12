Mounds. Harry, Simon, 98. Golf Course Maintenance and Army Veteran. Died November 30, 2020. Wake Services are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 3rd and Funeral Services at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Morning Star Church in Hectorville, followed by interment in Green Hill Memorial Gardens in Sapulpa. Green Hill Funeral Home - Sapulpa



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 2, 2020.