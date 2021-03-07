Stanley E. Thalman
Apr. 9, 1941-Feb. 16, 2021
"Life is a daring adventure,
or it is nothing at all."
-Helen Keller
Stan quietly, and with well deserved peace, transitioned to the next leg of his life's adventure at his home in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, the evening of February 16, 2021. He began his nearly 80-year saga on April 9, 1941, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Born to Edward Thalman and Dorothy Wise Thalman, Stan began his very first job at a very early age. With both of his parents blind from birth, Stan was often the eyes on which they depended to navigate the world. Stan frequently told stories of guiding his father through the Tulsa bus system at the age of five. It was not the first, or the last of duties that instilled in him the importance of love and dedication to family.
Stan officially began his work career at the ripe old age of nine as a newspaper delivery person. His perfect delivery record fore-shadowed the determination and passion he exhibited throughout his long career in the automotive aftermarket. Customers always got their paper on time and the many factories he represented through the years always got results that exceeded their expectations.
Stan's career, and indeed his whole great adventure, almost ended at sixteen when emergency surgery for ulcers left him hospitalized for months. It delayed his graduation from Central High School in Tulsa for a year. He took the delay as a personal affront and thus began his infamous lifelong habit of never being late for anything.
After graduating with a Business and Marketing degree from the University of Tulsa in 1964, Stan went on in short order to become the youngest ever Director of Marketing for Federal Mogul's newly created aftermarket division. Though hugely successful, Stan did not find corporate life a good fit. With a slew of newly established friendships that lasted a lifetime, Stan moved on to his next job as Regional Sales Manager with DAB Industries. That change came with a relocation to Charlotte, North Carolina. It was the beginning of what he considered the greatest and longest adventure of his life. There he met the love of his life and true life partner, Jane Pettus. Never ones to take conventional routes, they eloped on August 25, 1971, and welcomed their adored daughter, Amy on June 4, 1972. In three short years the three moved from Charlotte to Nashville, Tennessee and then to Dallas, Texas. They were a team from day one. Stan traveled and Jane maintained a home that was his cherished sanctuary.
Ever a forward thinker and always up for a challenge, Stan and family moved to Dallas, Texas, in 1975. As Managing Partner for the John D. Harvey Company, the seven years he spent there were filled with professional and personal success and awards. Seeing a challenge not being met, he took the lead in establishing one of the first regional manufacture warehouses in Dallas. It still operates today as MDC.
The next phase of the great adventure began in December 1982. One week before the "Great Blizzard", and during one of the worst economic downturns in decades, the three moved to Denver, Colorado. The fierce work ethic, can-do attitude, and the unwavering belief that there are no problems that do not have solutions, drove Stan to establish Western States Marketing, Commercial Automotive Warehouse and Rebuilders Supply. Anyone involved in the Rocky Mountain Region automotive engine parts aftermarket for the last thirty-nine years has either directly or indirectly benefited from Stan's many contributions to the industry.
Just in case it appears Stan's adventure was all work and no play, let the record show he was a lover of all sports, team or individual. His knowledge of every sport, its individual participants and statistics was encyclopedic. Over the years he collected many rounds of drinks from anyone foolish enough to issue a challenge to that knowledge.
Through his long association with Melling Tool Company and owner Harry Melling, Stan enjoyed the exciting championship NASCAR run of Bill Elliot and the Coors/Melling number 7 car. For many years he relished lending his support to the crew and Team Melling at the Phoenix race. It was "a great ride" that he never forgot.
Stan's real sports love was the game of golf. Good fortune afforded him the opportunity to play some of the finest golf courses in the U.S. His greatest golf experience was a birthday gift from Jane that allowed him to attend the 1990 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. When health conditions ended his ability to play the game, the loss was one of the only regrets he ever expressed.
Nothing in Stan's long and storied career ever came close to the love he felt for his family. Papa was his most beloved title. It brought him total joy. It was the lifelong contract that was his proudest achievement.
Left to miss him beyond measure are his wife, Jane Thalman; daughter, Amy (Marcus) Reese; grandchildren, Gabrielle Reese, Alexandra Reese, and Mason Reese; brother, David Thalman; and sister, Alicia Beck. Stan joins his father, Edward; his mother, Dorothy; and his sister, Donna for a well-deserved family reunion.
The man who never met a stranger, was never late for anything, and never held a grudge has now begun the next part of his adventure. Pain free and hoisting a cold beer after an under-par round of golf on the perfect course, the adventure's final destination is well deserved.
The family would like to extend appreciation to Dr. Mark Malyak, M.D. and the Denver Arthritis Clinic for their devotion through many years of care.
There are simply no words to express the family's gratitude to Michael Jester who made it all possible for so long.
An event to celebrate Stan's life will be held at a later date.
A fierce defender of human rights and devoted to all children, donations in Stan's honor can be made to The Southern Poverty Law Center or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Please visit www.horancares.com
to leave memories and condolences for Stan on his online obituary tribute wall.
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 7, 2021.