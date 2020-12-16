To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home - Rosewood Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moore Funeral Home - Rosewood Chapel.
2 Entries
My sympathy to Mike and Stacy. Steve was a skilled and dedicated co-worker in the 80´s at ABB. Many memories- a unique individual
Larry McNeal
December 27, 2020
Mike/Stacey:
Vicky and I send our condolences in the loss of your brother. Steve was an extraordinarily talented individual with dedicated focus in all that he attempted. As a strong American and professed Christian, he embraced the basic principles that brought our Nation into existence. He will be missed. Please let us know if you plan a service in the Tulsa area.