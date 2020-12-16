Menu
Stephen Patrick Meyer
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Rosewood Chapel
2570 S. Harvard Ave.
Tulsa, OK
Meyer, Stephen Patrick, 66, computer specialist, died Tuesday, Dec. 15. Private family services. Moore's Rosewood.
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home - Rosewood Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathy to Mike and Stacy. Steve was a skilled and dedicated co-worker in the 80´s at ABB. Many memories- a unique individual
Larry McNeal
December 27, 2020
Mike/Stacey: Vicky and I send our condolences in the loss of your brother. Steve was an extraordinarily talented individual with dedicated focus in all that he attempted. As a strong American and professed Christian, he embraced the basic principles that brought our Nation into existence. He will be missed. Please let us know if you plan a service in the Tulsa area.
Rick and Vicky Cope
December 16, 2020
