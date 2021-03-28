Steve Snider



Robert Stephen "Steve" Snider departed this life on Monday, March 1, 2021, at his home at the age of 77 after a long and valiant battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs.



A Celebration of Steve's Life will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 10, at First Presbyterian Church of Sand Springs.



The son of Robert Earl Snider and Melba Alice (Teeguarden) Snider was born August 29, 1943, in Tulsa. He graduated from McLain High School in 1962. Steve was a proud member of the band and orchestra where he played bass clarinet, and earned the prestigious John Philip Sousa Award. Continuing his education at the University of Tulsa, he met the love of his life, Mary Louise Todd, a fellow music education major. They were married on July 26, 1968, at the First Presbyterian Church in Bartlesville. After his graduation, Steve guided and inspired many young musicians as a band director for McLain, Claremore, Muskogee and Bartlesville schools. He retired in 1997. Steve was elected into and a distinguished member of the American School Band Directors Association. He played several years in the Tulsa Philharmonic Orchestra and later in the Bartlesville Symphonic Orchestra. Steve was also a longtime member of the local Starlight Band.



As an avid sailor, Steve and Mary, enjoyed many sailing trips in the Caribbean and South Pacific. He was a member of the Windycrest Sailing Club and served as Commodore in 2006. For the past seven years the club has honored Steve with the "Windycrest Sail for Steve Regatta" earning funds for APSO an ALS Patient Services Outreach Charity. Steve was a national champion in sailing, earning the title of National Catalina 22 Regatta Champion in 1989.



Steve was a wonderful person. He was so outgoing and positive, and he gave his all to not be deterred by his ALS disease. Steve, we all look up to you for life's inspiration.



Steve was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Mary Jean Baker.



Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Mary, of the home; brother, John Eric Snider and wife, Cinda of Owasso; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.



Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 222 N. Adams Road, Sand Springs, OK 74063.



Leave your memories of Steve and view his tribute online at



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 28, 2021.