Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Steven Selberg
1961 - 2022
BORN
1961
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory
13307 South Memorial Drive
Bixby, OK
Steven Selberg

Steven Selberg, age 60, passed away January 7, 2022 in Tulsa, OK.

Steven is survived by his wife Michelle Selberg, his sons Taylor, Colton and Piercen Selberg, his mother Charlene Selberg and his sisters Karen Thorson and Susan Willis.

Steven Selberg's Celebration of Life will be held January 29, 2022 from 2pm-5pm at the Holiday Inn Express, 8405 E 102nd St, Tulsa, Ok 74133.

In lieu of flowers we are asking for donations to Steve's Favorite Charity to support, The Wounded Warrior Project.
Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
29
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Holiday Inn Express
8405 E 102nd St, Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mae
January 19, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results