Steven Selberg
Steven Selberg, age 60, passed away January 7, 2022 in Tulsa, OK.
Steven is survived by his wife Michelle Selberg, his sons Taylor, Colton and Piercen Selberg, his mother Charlene Selberg and his sisters Karen Thorson and Susan Willis.
Steven Selberg's Celebration of Life will be held January 29, 2022 from 2pm-5pm at the Holiday Inn Express, 8405 E 102nd St, Tulsa, Ok 74133.
In lieu of flowers we are asking for donations to Steve's Favorite Charity to support, The Wounded Warrior Project
.
Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 14, 2022.