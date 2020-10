Broken Arrow. Jeff, Stevens, 58. Parts Manager with Land Rover. DiedSunday, October 18. Memorial Service, 10:00am on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Hayhurst Funeral Home



Published by Tulsa World from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.