Stuart Youngquist
Youngquist, Stuart, 79, elevator mechanic, died Monday, Dec. 14. Services pending. Rice.
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We just learned of Stu´s passing. Please accept our sympathy and apologies for not reaching out sooner. He was a good friend and gentle soul who will live on in our hearts forever.
Tommy Sudbury
March 10, 2021
I don't know one person who ever met Stu who did not instantly like him. He was a true friend for many years. He will be missed; his passing left a huge hole in my life.
Gary Hardin
December 21, 2020
Stu was a very good friend, a heck of nice guy, generous and giving and he will be sorely missed.
Tom Carlin
December 18, 2020
I´m sorry for your loss. Stu had such a positive influence on Rockie as well as myself. He left a positive presence on this earth which will not be forgotten by the people who knew him. He was a man of great character.
Janet Turner
December 18, 2020
