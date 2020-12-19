To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Rice Funeral Service & Cremation Center
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rice Funeral Service & Cremation Center.
4 Entries
We just learned of Stu´s passing. Please accept our sympathy and apologies for not reaching out sooner. He was a good friend and gentle soul who will live on in our hearts forever.
Tommy Sudbury
March 10, 2021
I don't know one person who ever met Stu who did not instantly like him. He was a true friend for many years. He will be missed; his passing left a huge hole in my life.
Gary Hardin
December 21, 2020
Stu was a very good friend, a heck of nice guy, generous and giving and he will be sorely missed.
Tom Carlin
December 18, 2020
I´m sorry for your loss. Stu had such a positive influence on Rockie as well as myself. He left a positive presence on this earth which will not be forgotten by the people who knew him. He was a man of great character.