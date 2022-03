Sue Holloway



10/04/1941 - 07/14/2020



A memorial service celebrating the life of Sue Holloway, who passed away last year on July 14, 2020, will be held June 10, 2021, at 10:00AM, at First Baptist Church in Muskogee. A graveside service will follow in DeWitt, Arkansas on June 12, 2021, at 10:30AM.



Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 2, 2021.