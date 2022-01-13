Susan FrittsSusan Jean Fritts passed away Saturday, January 8th, at the age of 71, in the loving care of Clarehouse and St. Francis Hospice, with her children at her side. She rejoins her parents, Robert & Jean Kygar, and is survived by her sister, Linda Tindell; her children, Robert Fritts and wife, Karen, and Emily Collins and husband, Chris; her many adoring and deeply loved grandchildren; and her lifelong friends and extended family.Susan was born and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma where she made lifelong friends in Wendy Hardgrove and her other campfire sisters. She graduated Oklahoma State University (BS, '72) and married Bill Fritts the same year, eventually settling in Enid, Oklahoma. She later divorced and raised Robert and Emily as a single mom while building her career at Security National Bank, making more lifelong friends. Susan relocated to Tulsa in 2003 to be near her children and began her second career at Arvest Bank, returning to work she loved until she retired.Susan found the greatest joy of her life in 2004, when she became Mimi for the first time. Mimi held, loved, and cherished each of her grandkids - Kate, Will, Andrew, Matthew, and Finn, and bonus grandkid, Violet.She was surrounded by all she loved in the end - family, friends, gardens, and hospice. She is deeply loved and missed by all those who loved her and knew her.Susan's memorial service is scheduled for 11am at Redeemer Covenant Church, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, directed by Fitzgerald's Southwood Colonial Chapel. In honor of the care she received and of one of the things important in her life, please consider donations to a local hospice in lieu of flowers.