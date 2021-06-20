Menu
Susan Euphemia Rolinski
August 11, 1940 - June 17, 2020

The moment that you died my heart was torn in two, one side filled with heartache, the other died with you.

I often lie awake at night, when the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane, with tears upon my cheeks.

Remembering you is easy, I do it every day, but missing you is heartache that never goes away.

I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain. Until the joyous day arrives, that we meet again.

-With All Our Love, Joe, Carol, Judy, Raevyn, Shelby, and Chance
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 20, 2021.
