Susan Sloan
Susan Jane Sloan passed away on March 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was born in Okmulgee, Oklahoma on December 19, 1926 to Fletcher Dean Bruce and Adelaide Clara (Condon) Bruce. Those close to her called her Jane. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Walter Henry Sloan, her daughter, Shelley Ann Breslin of Poughkeepsie, New York, her sisters, Jo Judkins of Lakeland, Tennessee and Betty Dameron of Aurora, Colorado and her brother, Bill Bruce of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Jane is survived by her sons, David Bruce Sloan (Janet) of Grove, Oklahoma and Roger William Sloan (Carol) of Plano, Texas. She is survived by seven grandchildren: David Christopher Sloan (Roshawna), Jeffrey Matthew Sloan, Stephen Harman Sloan (Becky), Jennifer Jane Breslin, Robert Dennis Breslin (Jessica),Kelly Jean Sloan, Sarah Jean (Sloan) Nelson (Rolf), seven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews
Jane's father's job caused the family to move regularly. During her youth she lived in Okmulgee, Muskogee, Oklahoma City, and Tulsa. She graduated from Tulsa Central High School. Jane met Walter while ice skating at the Tulsa Coliseum and they were married in April, 1948. Jane and Walter and their family lived in several locations in Tulsa until 1969 when a job transfer took them to the Chicago area. She and Walter worked in downtown Chicago and commuted every day by train. When all the children were out of high school, Jane and Walter took advantage of a job offer in Bermuda. They were in Bermuda for ten years, but the island was small and they took every opportunity to come back to the States, cruise, and travel the world. Their favorite city was London. They retired to Niceville, Florida in 1984 where golf became a big part of their lives. They relocated to Las Vegas in 1996. Walter died in 1998 and Jane moved back to Tulsa in 2001 to be near family. Retail and on-line shopping became a recreational sport. She found many friends in her neighborhood and in her bridge groups. She remained active and drove her car up to the time of her illness.
Services will be held on April 23, 11:00 a.m., at Church of the Resurrection. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House, Make a Wish Foundation or a charity of choice. tulsacremation.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 20, 2022.