Susan Elizabeth Strong



Susan Elizabeth Strong passed away in Dallas, TX, on Monday, August 23, 2021, dying of complications from an aneurism. She was 75.



Susan was born on May 17, 1946 to long-time Tulsa residents, Dr. Paul T. Strong and Betty Walker Strong. Raised in Tulsa where she graduated from Edison High School. Susan was active in many organizations and was Student Council Treasurer.



Sue graduated from Colorado State University in Ft. Collins with a Textiles and Clothing major. She worked for the Denver Dry Goods Company becoming the buyer for Silver, producing the first million-dollar silver department in the company's history.



Moving to Dallas in 1976, Susan became the buyer for China, Glass, and Silver for Titche­ Goettenger of Dallas, developing an intensification program which produced a sales increase of 27%. Later, as Sales Representative for Ewing Brothers/Hammond Company, Susan was responsible for a territory which included Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas, achieving the first gift and tabletop territory in the company's ninety-five-year history to reach one million dollars in sales. With each new position, Susan became more widely respected in her field.



Susan always had a best seller book going as well as a colorful zig-saw puzzle. She enjoyed traveling to Greece, Alaska with good friends, and traveling to the South Pole. Sue was a good cook too, pulling out mother, Betty Strong's recipes. A fan favorite was her Beef Stroganoff. Sue is survived by her brother, Bill Strong of Florida; her niece, Vanessa; nephew, Max; and her beloved calico cat, Bindi. There are no plans for a service at this time.



Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 12, 2021.