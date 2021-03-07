Syble David



Syble Jean Minton David, "Jeanie", 80, of Owasso, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Born May 3, 1940 to Duane B. Minton and Opal Lee Newcomb Minton Williams in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Maternally, a member of the Cherokee Tribe. Their family resided in many states, but settled in Tulsa. After graduating from Central High School, 1958, she married Joe. Through the years, they were residents of Tulsa, Miami, and Claremore, Oklahoma. Following the birth of their two children, Syble held a variety of office positions with different companies, retiring from a counseling center in Tulsa. Syble had many interests in life. She loved music, writing, birds, bowling, gardening, square dancing, traveling and camping with family, dinner and games with friends, pets, teaching Sunday School to children and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She once was a member of the "Sweet Adelines" and the Bluebird Society. Syble was also an active member of the Blind Association after losing her own eyesight. Syble was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Joe Dale David, of Claremore. She is survived by one sister, Shirley Lucas of Kyle, Texas; son, Michael and Angela David of Stillwater; daughter, Jackie and David Taylor of Clarksville, Arkansas; 4 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews and wonderful friends.



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 7, 2021.