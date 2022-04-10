Sylvia Marie Kerr
Sylvia Marie (Jones) Kerr was born October 15, 1939, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of W. Duane Jones, M.D. and Elizabeth Jane (Jones) Jones. She died surrounded by her loving family in Broken Arrow, OK on March 12, 2022. A 1957 graduate of Ashland High School in Ashland, KY. She earned a BS in Nursing from the Medical College of Georgia and a MS from the University of Oklahoma.
Sylvia was married to James David Kerr on August 23, 1958. They moved to Broken Arrow, OK in 1976 after many years in Indiana and Georgia. Sylvia was an RN at Hillcrest Medical Center and taught continuing education to the nursing staff there. In the late 70's she began teaching Nursing at the University of Tulsa and was very active with the Oklahoma Student Nursing Association. It gave her great joy to share her love for nursing with countless students. Later she worked in community nursing serving those who otherwise would have little opportunity for quality healthcare. She was an amateur archaeologist, an avid reader, a gracious host to all, a loving mother, a passionate cook and a fervent OU football fan holding season tickets for many years.
She was preceded in death by her son, James David Kerr II; husband of 54 years, James David Kerr; sister, Carolyn Rachel (Jones) Laurenzana; and parents, Elizabeth and W. Duane Jones, M.D.
She is survived by daughters Vicki Grant (Kerr) Beach (Mark) of Bixby, OK; Cynthia Lynn (Kerr) Whiteside (Tim) of Tulsa, OK. Grandchildren, Meg Beach (Keoshia Savage), Claire Beach, Jamie Whiteside and great-grandchild, Kaizyn Savage; sisters Katherine (Jones) Docherty (Bob) of Crittenden, KY and Elaine (Jones) Wilson M.D, Little Rock, AR; sister-in-law Joyce Wackett, Valparaiso, IN.
The family plans a celebration of Sylvia's life later this year. Donations in Sylvia's memory may be made to Broken Arrow Neighbors, 322 West Broadway, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 or to the charity of your choice. Condolences can be shared at https://www.tulsacremation.com/obituaries
Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 10, 2022.