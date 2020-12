Broken Arrow. Wofford, Sylvia, 92. Nurse Aide. Died Monday, November 30. Viewing Noon - 4:30PM Thursday, December 3, and 9AM-Noon Friday, December 4/ Services at 1PM in Garrett Funeral Home Chapel/Burial to follow at Park Grove Cemetery. Garrett Funeral Home



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 3, 2020.